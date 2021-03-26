PH new Covid cases hit highest in a day at 9,838

THE number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases continues to climb in the country as it recorded its highest in a single day on Friday at 9,838, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

The new cases bring to 702,856 the total number of infections nationwide, including 109,018 that are active.

Hospital capacity is also experiencing an increase with occupancy rates for intensive care unit (ICU), isolation and ward beds in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 72 percent, 68 percent and 55 percent respectively.

Positivity rate remains high at 17.3 percent, or 5,548 of the 32,069 samples tested in all but seven laboratories in the country yielded positive results.

Of the active cases, 98.5 percent, or about 107,000 individuals, are experiencing mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases while the rest remain in severe or critical condition.

With the increase in the number of cases, recovery rate continues to decline, with 82.6 percent or 580,689, including 663, new survivors being registered on Friday.

The death toll rose to 13,149, including 54 new fatalities, for a rate of 1.87 percent.