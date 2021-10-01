PH posts $23-B external liability

The Philippines' international investment position (IIP) had a $23-billion net external liabilities at the end of June this year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a report released on Thursday night, it said the current amount increased by 54.3 percent from the $14.9 billion recorded at the end of March this year.

“This developed due to the 5 percent expansion in the country's total external financial liabilities (or non-residents' outstanding claims on Philippine residents) to $258 billion from $245.7 billion, which outpaced the 1.8-percent growth in residents' foreign financial assets (or residents' outstanding claims on non-residents) to $235 billion from $230.8 billion,” the central bank explained.

Net transaction inflows from foreign portfolio investments (FPI), foreign direct investments (FDI), and other investments expanded the stock of external financial liabilities during the review period, owing to maintained foreign investor trust in the country.

Meanwhile, the country's external financial assets expanded during the quarter, thanks to a 1.2-percent growth in gross international reserves (GIR) to $105.8 billion from $104.5 billion, and a 3.9-percent improvement in residents' net placements in foreign debt securities to $31.1 billion from $30 billion.

The country's net foreign liabilities position climbed by 22.1 percent from $18.8 billion the previous year, the BSP also reported.

“The country's total external liabilities increased by 14.8-percent to $258 billion (from $224.8 billion), which more than offset the 14.1 percent growth in total external financial assets to $235 billion (from $206 billion),” it underscored.

The increase in residents' external financial liabilities was primarily due to increases in outstanding FPI, up 22.3 percent to $90.9 billion, both in the form of debt securities and equity and investment fund shares; FDI, picking up 11.7 percent to $105.5 billion; and other investments, rising 10.9 percent to $61.3 billion.

The 13.2-percent jump in reserve assets, the 42.6-percent surge in portfolio investments to $34.7 billion, and the 11.3-percent acceleration in direct investments to $65.2 billion accounted for the majority of the expansion in residents' total external financial assets.

The IIP is a statistical statement that shows at a point in time the value of financial assets of the residents of an economy that are claims on nonresidents or are gold bullion held as reserve assets; and the liabilities of residents of an economy to nonresidents.

The difference between the assets and liabilities is the net position in the IIP and represents either a net claim on or net liability to the rest of the world.