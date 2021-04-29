PH posts $73-M BoP shortfall

Debt servicing by the national government (NG) resulted in a balance of payments deficit of $73 million in March, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Central bank data released on Thursday showed that the amount was significantly narrower than the $2.01-billion gap in February, but a turnaround of the $448 million in March 2020.

The BoP is a record of all trade and financial transactions made between entities in one country and the rest of the world in a given period. A shortfall occurs when the country imports more goods, services and capital than it exports; a surplus, when it exports more than it imports.

In a statement, the BSP said the March deficit “reflected outflows arising mainly from the national government’s (NG) net withdrawal of its foreign currency deposits with the Bangko Sentral, which were largely used for debt servicing.”

The latest monthly figure widened the shortfall to $2.84 billion in the first quarter of the year, accelerating from the $68 million deficit during the same period in 2020.

“Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BoP deficit was due largely to the NG’s net repayments of its foreign loans and the country’s merchandise trade deficit,” the central bank said.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s trade gap slid to $5.17 billion in the first two months of 2020 from $5.72 billion in the same period last year.

The BSP sees the payments balance position to post a $6.2-billion surplus this year as it expects higher current account surplus on account of the anticipated broad-based recovery in both goods and services trade amid expectations of a vaccine-backed and policy-supported resumption of global and domestic economic activities this year.

The BoP position reflected a smaller final gross international reserves (GIR) level of $104.48 billion as of the end of March.

This level “represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer, which can help cushion the domestic economy against external shocks,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The final GIR is equivalent to 12 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It is also about 7.3 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.2 times based on residual maturity.