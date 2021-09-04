PH posts higher daily Covid-19 case count at 20,741

Shoppers clog the bargain haven of Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on 4 September 2021. The Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,310 new cases of COVID-19 infections yesterday, September 3, 2021; the second highest daily count since the pandemic started in January 2020. Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may hit as high as 43,000 by the end of September, the DOH said in a statement last September 2. Photo by: Mike Alquinto Shoppers clog the bargain haven of Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on 4 September 2021. The Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,310 new cases of COVID-19 infections yesterday, September 3, 2021; the second highest daily count since the pandemic started in January 2020. Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may hit as high as 43,000 by the end of September, the DOH said in a statement last September 2. Photo by: Mike Alquinto Shoppers clog the bargain haven of Ylaya Street in Divisoria, Manila on 4 September 2021. The Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,310 new cases of COVID-19 infections yesterday, September 3, 2021; the second highest daily count since the pandemic started in January 2020. Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may hit as high as 43,000 by the end of September, the DOH said in a statement last September 2. Photo by: Mike Alquinto

THE daily count of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases increased further to 20, 741 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

It is now the second highest caseload, dislodging the 20,310 infections recorded on Friday to the third highest since the pandemic began in 2020.

Positivity rate rose to 28 percent, according to the DoH.

With a record 74,034 tests conducted on Thursday, the high positivity rate meant that 20,730 samples were found positive even as five laboratories did not submit their data.

Saturday’s number raised the overall infections to 2.06 million, from which 157,646 are active, with 98 percent experiencing either mild or moderate symptoms or are asymptomatic.

A record 21,962 recoveries were also reported, raising the total to 1.869 million.

The death toll rose to 34,062, including 189 new fatalities.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) is at 74 percent nationwide and 73 percent in Metro Manila while ward and isolation beds are at 72 percent and 66 percent respectively.