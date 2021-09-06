PH posts new high: 22,415 Covid cases

Despite the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, people shop in Divisoria, Manila without observing health protocols on Monday, September 6, 2021. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

The country posted its highest daily Covid-19 case count on Monday – 22,415 infections, slightly higher than the 22,366 cases reported on August 31, pushing the total number of infections to 2.1 million, the Department of Health said.

It was the fifth straight day that the country registered more than 20,000 cases daily.

The positivity rate was at a record high of 28.8 percent.

The DoH said that 95.5 percent of the 159,633 cases was mild.

There were 20,109 new recoveries, for a total of 1.9 million.

Covid-19 ICU bed capacity remained at 76 percent occupied nationwide, while 73 percent of ICU beds in Metro Manila were occupied as well.