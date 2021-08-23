PH posts new record: 18,332 Covid-19 cases in a day

The Philippines reported its single-highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Monday -18,332 – eclipsing the previous high of 17,231 cases reported on Friday, the Department of Health said.

Total infections rose to 1.858 million, in which 130,350 were active cases.

There were 13,794 new recoveries for a total of 1.7 million.

Meanwhile, 151 people were added to the death toll, raising the number of fatalities to 31,961.

ICU usage remained above 70 percent nationwide and in Metro Manila, while ward beds were inching closer to 70 percent.