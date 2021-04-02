PH posts new record of 15,310 Covid cases

THE Philippines logged 15,310 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in a single day on Friday, its highest, so far, for a total of 771,497 infections.

Of the total, 153,809 are active cases, including 3,709 that were supposed to be recorded on March 31 but were affected by the CovidKaya application system backlog, resulting in a lower 6,128 infections on that day.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire assured the public that the problem has been resolved.

A positivity rate of 20.7 percent, or 7,275 out of 35,143 samples tested yielded positive results.

Nearly 99 percent of all active cases remain mild, moderate or asymptomatic, while the rest remain severe or critical.

Recovery rate continued to decline at 78.3 percent, or a total of 604,368 recoveries, including 434 newly recovered patients.

Seventeen more people died, raising the toll to 13,320 for a 1.73 percent case fatality rate.

Hospital capacity in the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to get tighter with 78 percent, 71 percent and 59 percent of intensive care unit, isolation and ward beds occupied.