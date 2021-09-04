PH posts second highest Covid-19 case count at 20,310

THE Philippines posted its second highest caseload of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) at 20,310 cases on Friday, pushing the total number to 2.04 million, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

Positivity rate remained at 27.4 percent, meaning that out of the 67,759 tests conducted, 18,566 tested positive.

More than 98 percent of the 158,994 active cases remained mild, moderate or asymptomatic while 2.1 percent were severe or critical.

There are 1.848 million recoveries, including 7,710 new ones and 33,873 dead, including 193 new fatalities.

Occupancy rate in intensive care units is at 72 percent and 70 percent nationwide and in Metro Manila respectively while ward and isolation beds are at 71 percent and 66 percent.