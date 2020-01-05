PH quarantine bureau on alert amid reports of mysterious disease from China

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Quarantine is on alert and is closely monitoring all seaports and airports in the country in response to reports of a mysterious disease believed to be from China, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement on Sunday, the DOH said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has instructed the quarantine bureau to intensify the checking of all incoming travelers especially those manifesting fever or signs of respiratory infection.

Citing reports, the DOH noted 44 individuals have been affected in China due to an outbreak of a mysterious illness.

According to reports, the said disease is similar to a “viral pneumonia of unknown origin.”

“I urge the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to seek immediate medical consult if experiencing any flu-like symptoms” Duque said.

“Let us also embrace healthy lifestyles, practice proper hand hygiene, and observe cough etiquette to prevent transmission of respiratory infections” he added.

