PH raises $2.35B from global bond offering

The Philippines’ return to the international capital markets was deemed a success after it generated $2.35 billion (about P119.07 billion) from its latest double-tranche global bond offering, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), whose chief called the country a “diamond in the sovereign issuance space.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Treasury bureau said “the new 10-year global bonds were priced at US Treasury spreads of T+180 bps (basis points) after an initial pricing guidance of T+220 bps area; while the 25-year tranche was priced at 2.950 percent, which is 42.5 bps tighter than [the] initial pricing guidance of 3.375-percent area.”

Settlement is on May 5, 2020 the BTr added. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general purposes, including budgetary support.

The offer was made on April 27 as the government capitalized on a short favorable market window amid broader volatility arising from concerns over the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, according to the BTr.

“This opportunistic transaction was launched following a constructive week in Asia-Pacific credit markets and illustrates the Republic’s ability to navigate a challenging global environment and respond efficiently to capture conducive market conditions,” it said.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction.

The US dollar-denominated notes received an investment-grade “BBB+” long-term foreign currency issue rating from S&P Global Ratings, a “Baa2” senior unsecured rating from Moody’s Investors Service and an expected “BBB” rating from Fitch Ratings.

The latest issuance follows the country’s 1.2-billion euro double-tranche global bond offering in January, as well as its $1.5-billion and 750-million euro global bond issuances in 2019.

In a comment, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said strong demand for the issuance demonstrated the resiliency of investor interest in the Philippine economy despite the global economic fallout from Covid-19.

“Such support from the investor community is a result of the continued strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the country brought about by the reform agenda of the Duterte administration,” he added.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the transaction was able to achieve the Philippines’ lowest coupon for a 10- and 25-year benchmark issuance amid “an environment gripped [by] pandemic fear.”

“This makes the Philippines, at least for the time being, a diamond in the sovereign issuance space, for we were able to convert immense pressure into an opportunity to dazzle in brilliant shine,” she added.

Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Joven, meanwhile, said the offering’s success was expected despite the challenges the global economy is facing.

“With the sovereign’s credibility in the international market, coupled with its solid economic fundamentals and long-term growth prospects, this successful issuance has only been a matter of timing,” he added.