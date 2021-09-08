PH raises herd immunity target to 90M

THE Philippines is eyeing to raise its vaccination target from 70 percent to 80 percent to 90 percent of the country’s 110 million population to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Wednesday.

Galvez, the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, said the government was raising its herd immunity target as the spread of Delta variant had caused a setback in its effort to protect Filipinos against the highly transmissible disease.

“Nakikita po natin na yung herd immunity, yung concept na yun, dahil sa Delta variant, baka iangat po po natin ng 80 to 90 percent (We might raise our herd immunity target to 80 percent to 90 percent due to the Delta variant),” Galvez said during an interview with dzMM radio.

“‘Yun po ang pagkakasabi ng maraming expert, na para antas na maparoteksyonan ang ating population ay iakyat natin ng 80 to 90 percent (That’s what the experts told us in order to protect our population, we need to increase our target to 80 to 90 percent),” he added.

Galvez said the government hoped to vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by yearend, then 90 million by the first quarter of 2022.

“So yung 77 million, pipilitin namin na sa end of the year. And then yung tinatawag natin na herd immunity na 90 percent, is by end of the first quarter of 2022 (So the 77 million, we will try to finish vaccinating them by the end of the year. And the herd immunity of 90 percent, we will try accomplishing that by the end of the first quarter of 2022),” Galvez said.

“Sabi nga po ng isang (According to one) Israel expert, we cannot achieve or eliminate the disease or contain the transmission if [there’s] a sizable amount of population who are unprotected,” he added.



The World Health Organization defines herd immunity as “the indirect protection from an infectious disease, which happens when a population becomes immune due to vaccination or immunity developed through previous infections”.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated just over 15 million individuals against Covid-19 as of September 5.

The total doses administered in the 27th week of the national vaccination program reached 2,739,572 while the average daily jab accomplishment in the last seven days stood at 391,367 doses.

The Philippines’ jab stockpile is 52,792,130 doses.