PH reaches 2M Covid-19 cases in 5 months

THE Philippines has breached the two million mark in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections although the daily count decreased further to14,216 cases on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The 2.003 million cases were reached only five months after the country reported one million infections in April, mostly attributed to the spread of the highly-infectious variants of concern, including Delta.

The country’s positivity rate remained at 26.4 percent out of the 51,473 tests conducted by DoH laboratories. Five laboratories were not able to submit data.

Active cases decreased to 140,949, or 7 percent of the total number of cases, while recoveries are at 1.83 million, including 18,754 newly-recovered patients.

Eighty-six individuals raised the death toll to 33,533 or 1.67 percent of the total caseload.

Occupancy rate for Covid-19 beds in intensive care units (ICUs) remains at 73 percent, 66 percent for isolation beds, and 71 percent for ward beds across the country.