PH receives more than 600k AstraZeneca doses

THE Philippines on Friday received over 600,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that were procured by the private sector via a tripartite agreement with the national government.

National Task Force Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Maria “Joey” Concepcion 3rd welcomed the flight carrying the new shipment.

661,200 AstraZeneca doses were received at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:35 a.m.

Galvez, who serves as the national vaccine czar, said 80 percent of the new batch will be distributed to local government units. The remaining 20 percent will be allocated to the private sector.

Concepcion noted the continuous delivery of Covid-19 shots will help fast-track the government’s rollout of vaccines.

“Malaking bagay ‘yan kasi kailangan buksan na natin ang ekonomiya [….] Maski may breakthrough infections, ‘yung mga bakunado, hindi pumupunta sa ospital (This will greatly help us, especially since we need to reopen our economy. Even if there are breakthrough infections, fully vaccinated people won’t need to be admitted in hospitals),” he said.

The Philippines has, so far, received more than 58.2 million doses from various vaccine brands.