PH records 20,382 Covid cases — DoH

THERE are now 20,382 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country, as 634 more were added on Thursday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Of the new additions, 313 were tagged as “fresh cases” while 321 were reported “late”, the DoH said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Of the 313 “fresh cases”, 114 are from the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the virus in the country; 101 from Central Visayas and 98 scattered in other other regions in the country.

As for the “late cases”, 44 are from NCR, 37 from Central Visayas, 63 are repatriates, and 177 are from the other regions.

“Fresh cases” refer to test results which came out and were validated by the Epidemiology Bureau (EB) for the last three days, while “late cases” are results that came out four days ago and beyond, but which were recently validated by the bureau.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said these classifications were temporary and would change once the laboratory backlogs were updated.

The total recovery tally is now at 4,248, with 95 patients surviving the infection.

Ten patients died, raising the death toll to 984 from 974.

John Hopkins University said the Philippines ranked third in the number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with 28,233 and Singapore with 36,922.

Indonesia has the most number of deaths in the region with 1,698.

About 6.5 million people worldwide are infected with the virus as of posting time while the global death toll now stands at 386,000.