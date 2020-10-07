PH records 2,825 new COVID-19 cases as total nears 330,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported an additional 2,825 cases of COVID-19, driving the Philippines’ total caseload to 329,637.

The latest data from the DOH showed that there 49,989 active cases, of which 85.9 percent are mild, 9.4 percent are asymptomatic, 3.3 percent are critical and 1.5 percent are severe.

The top region with the most number of COVID-19 cases continues to be Metro Manila with 1,031, followed by Cavite with 243, Batangas with 238, Bulacan with 173, and Rizal with 159.

There were also 437 new recoveries, bringing the total to 273,723.

However, the country’s death toll shot up to 5,925 after 60 deaths were recorded.

The DOH noted that 21 duplicates, of which 13 are recovered cases, were removed from the total case count.

Meanwhile, there were also 14 cases previously tagged as recoveries but were later validated as deaths.

