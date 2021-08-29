PH records 2nd highest daily Covid tally –18,528

Health workers from the Philippine Red Cross take an elderly woman to a Covid-19 isolation facility in Adamson University on Sunday, August 29, 2021. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO

The Philippines reported its second highest Covid-19 infection tally on Sunday – 18,528 – pushing the total number of cases to 1.954 million.

The country recorded 19,441 new cases on Saturday, a new record.

The high number of cases was due to the high positivity rate of 27.9 percent. Seven laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Department of Health.

The DoH said that there were 143,221 active cases, of which 98.3 percent are either mild, moderate or asymptomatic.

There were 17,922 new recoveries. However, 101 new deaths were added to the toll, for a total of 33,109 deaths.

Intensive care unit use across the nation decreased slightly to 71 percent, of which 66 percent are in the National Capital Region, while 70 percent of ward beds and 64 percent of isolation beds are also occupied.



