PH records 354,338 total COVID-19 cases; recoveries nearly at 300K

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has recorded 2,673 additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 354,338.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 52,423 active cases, which is 14 percent of the total COVID-19 infections nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 number of recoveries is now at 295,312 including 539 more who beat the respiratory disease.

The COVID-19 death toll nationwide soared to 6,603 after the DOH reported 73 new deaths.

FEATURED STORIES

After validation, the DOH modified its caseload after removing 85 duplicates. Of the number, 78 were recoveries while one was classified as a death.

Also, 14 COVID-19 infections that previously classified as recoveries turned out to be deaths.

Meanwhile, 14 molecular laboratories have failed to submit their data to DOH’s COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on October 16, the DOH said.

/MUF



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>