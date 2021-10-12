PH records 8,615 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines reported 8,615 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

The figure is slightly higher than the 8,292 reported on Monday, the DoH said.

Tuesday's number brings the total Covid-19 cases to 2.683 million, 82,228 of which are active. About five percent of those infected were severe or critical while the rest were mild or asymptomatic.

There are 34,175 samples that tested positive for Covid for a 15.5 percent positivity rate. Three laboratories did not submit data to the DoH.

Of those infected, 25,146 have recovered while 39,986 have died.

Occupancy rate of Covid-19 beds in intensive care units (ICUs), isolation units and wards in Metro Manila is at 66 percent, 43 percent and 49 percent and 68 percent, 52 percent and 54 percent nationwide respectively.