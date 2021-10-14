PH records lowest Covid-19 cases since Aug at 7,181

While total deaths have reached 40,000 with 173 new fatalities, according to the Department of Health.

THE Philippines reported its lowest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday at 7,181, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

However, this puts the total number of infections to 2.69 million.

There were 40,323 samples that were received and tested by all but two laboratories, although the DoH said testing capacity was low on October 11.

Active cases are at 82,411, of which, 87.4 percent are mild and asymptomatic, 7.25 percent are moderate and more than 4 percent are severe and critical cases.

Total recoveries are at 2.568 million while the death toll is at 40,069.

Occupancy rate of beds for Covid-19 patients in the National Capital Region (NCR) is 65 percent, 44 percent and 48 percent respectively in intensive care units (ICUs), isolation units, and wards.

Occupancy rate on the national level is at 67 percent for ICUs and 52 percent each for isolation units and wards.