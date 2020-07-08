PH Red Cross opens Covid-19 testing lab in Batangas

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) can now run 32,000 tests on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections as it announced the opening of its molecular laboratory in Batangas City.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sen. Richard Gordon,PRC chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said that the facility can run 4,000 tests a day, the biggest testing capability in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) region.

The Department of Health (DoH) accredited the Batangas City facility after it passed the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine’s (RITM) proficiency test last week.

Gordon said that through testing, carriers of the virus can be separated from those who are not and thus stop further transmission.He added that testing would also enable people to get back to their jobs.

Last June 27, the PRC inaugurated its largest molecular laboratory in its former national headquarters in Port Area, Manila. It is equipped with seven ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction machines and 14 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machines and can complete a total of 14,000 tests in a day.

In early June, the PRC also opened similar facilities in Subic, Zambales and Clark, Pampanga, which have a combined capacity for running 6,000 tests a day.

Last May, the PRC opened its first two molecular laboratories in its national headquarters along EDSA in Metro Manila. The facilities are capable of conducting 8,000 tests a day.