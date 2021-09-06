PH reports 279 new Delta cases

The Department of Health reported 279 new cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on Monday

Out of the 367 samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center, 279 turned out to be Delta variant, the department said.

Of the 297, 245 are local cases, 21 are returning overseas Filipinos and 13 are being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

All regions in the country now have the variant with the detection of five cases in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The DoH said that 51 Delta cases were reported in the National Capital Region, 35 in the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) region, 24 in Central Luzon, 19 in Bicol, 17 each in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley, 14 in Eastern Visayas, 13 in Cordillera, and 10 cases in the Davao Regions, as well as other cases in Zamboanga and Central Visayas.

Two cases remain active, eight have died and 267 have recovered.