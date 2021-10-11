PH reports 8,292 new Covid cases

The Philippines reported 8,292 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the lowest in more than two months, according to the Department of Health.

It reported 302 new recoveries and 36 deaths.

The DoH said that the low number of deaths were the actual count in the CovidKAYA list, with no backlogs or technical issues experienced during the extraction.

There are 98,894 active cases, of which more than 95 percent are either mild, moderate, or asymptomatic.

Intensive care unit utilization rate is at 67 percent in Metro Manila and 69 percent across the country, while isolation beds and ward beds are 53 and 54 percent occupied nationally and 43 and 49 percent occupied in Metro Manila respectively.