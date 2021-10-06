PH reports 9,868 new Covid-19 cases

THE Philippines reported 9,868 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and no deaths for the second consecutive day due to technical issues by its CovidKAYA monitoring system, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

This puts the total number of cases to 2.622 million, 112,807 of which are active.

The positivity rate continued to decline at 18.2 percent, with 43,759 tests performed and two laboratories failing to submit their case data.

More than 95 percent of all active cases are mild, moderate or asymptomatic while the rest are severe or critical.

There are 2.471 million recoveries, including 133 new ones. The death toll remained at 38,828.

For the first time in more than two months, the occupancy rate for beds in intensive care units (ICUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) decreased to 69 percent and 71 percent nationwide.

The use of beds in isolation units and wards nationwide is 57 percent and 61 percent respectively.