PH Science High School students bare teacher’s sexual harassment

STUDENTS from the Philippine Science High School – Ilocos Region Campus (PSHS-IRC) vented their ire on social media against a faculty member whom they accused of sexual harassment and demanded action from the school administration.

On Twitter, stories of these alleged sexual harassments were shared by the victims using the hashtag #georgeinjailparty.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, students from various PSHS campuses showed their support to fellow scholars by also calling upon the PSHS administration to address the issue.

The PSHS-IRC administration confirmed its receipt of the formal complaint on Wednesday regarding these alleged instances of sexual harassment, and that it has taken action in dealing with the complaint against the faculty member.

“[W]e would like to reiterate that the campus condemns sexual harassment in all forms. We truly appreciate the concern of the community and its clamor for accountability. We implore all of you, however, to first prioritize the safety and respect the privacy foremost of the minors who are involved,” said PSHS-IRC Campus Director Ronnalee Orteza in a statement.

PSHS-IRC said that it has considered the welfare of the students involved, including immediately providing them with psychological debriefing.

The school administration also encouraged parents and students to lodge their concerns to the designated Complaint Desk Officer at [email protected] so that reports could be swiftly and properly addressed while upholding due process and the rule of law.



As of posting, The Manila Times is reaching out to the faculty member named by the students on social media for their side of the story.