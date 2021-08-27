PH secures $400-M ADB loan for LGUs

THE Philippines has secured a policy-based loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) amounting to $400 million (about P19.99 billion), which will boost local government units’ (LGUs) capacity to provide high-quality public services, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ADB said in a statement on Friday that the Local Governance Reform Program Subprogram 2 will help local governments strengthen their service delivery framework, modernize their public financial management, and improve their finance and investment structure.

“Much is expected from LGUs, especially now as they are at the forefront of public service delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Aekapol Chongvilaivan, ADB public finance economist for Southeast Asia, remarked. “The reform program will help ensure local governments have the capacity and adequate resources to quickly respond to the basic needs of local communities at critical times like this.”

The Manila-based multilateral institution said it is supporting reforms to relocate national government services to local governments under the new program, which is based on the 1991 Local Government Code. Another reform will increase revenue allocations to local governments under a 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which clarified the scope of their share of national taxes.

A property valuation office has been established by the Bureau of Local Government Finance, and a committee will monitor the progress of real property tax reforms. Local public-private partnership projects are now included in the scope of finance for local development, according to ADB.

The new program, the lender stressed, builds on its support for the Philippines since 2006, which has aimed to improve financial management and service delivery efficiency, accountability and transparency in local governments.

In 2019, the government received a $300-million policy-based loan to assist in the creation of a legislative and institutional framework to generate local income. According to the ADB, a $26.5-million investment project in 2020 is assisting government initiatives and reforms aimed at improving local governments’ real property tax collection.