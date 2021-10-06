PH seeks $900M to fund vaccine needs

The national government plans to finalize a $900-million (about P45 billion) loan agreement with multilateral institutions to fund the country's additional vaccine needs, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd.

Dominguez said in a message sent Tuesday night that the national government's 2022 National Expenditure Program includes a P45.3-billion unprogrammed provision for the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

He added that the National Task Force, the Department of Health, and the Department of Finance (DoF) have identified global and bilateral financial institutions as potential sources of funding for this allocation.

“In fact, exploratory discussions with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the World Bank have been initiated to help determine possible funding sources for additional vaccine requirements in 2022,” the Finance chief noted.

He further said the administration anticipates completing the loan deals by the end of the year.

The DoF earlier reported that funding for the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic had already risen to $22.51 billion, or roughly P1.12 trillion as of September 5 this year.

The ADB, World Bank, AIIB, Finance Development Program, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Korean Export-Import Bank-Economic Development Cooperation Fund, and foreign currency denominated global bonds contributed a total of $20.06 billion.

In addition, $2.45 billion in grant and loan funding has been secured to support a variety of projects that will be executed by agencies involved in the Covid-19 response.

“Out of the total financing, $19.65 billion has been disbursed as of date,” the DoF added.

The government has previously said that it will continue to speed the vaccination effort and focus on granular lockdowns while reducing Covid-19 transmissions in order to better manage the virus's health hazards and enable people to earn a living.

It was reported that as of September 27 this year, 23.8 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dosage, with 20.6 million having received all of their vaccines.