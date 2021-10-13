PH seen hitting 4% growth

The Philippine economy could still hit at least the lower end of the government's target this year as “artificial stimulants” could boost consumption in the last quarter, according to University of Asia and the Pacific economist Bernardo Villegas.

“I am maintaining my 4-percent forecast, which I made very early in this year, because I think that in November, and December we will have, admittedly, still an artificial stimulant from the Christmas mood that consumers will have,” he said on Wednesday at the Chamber of Thrift Banks 2021 Virtual Convention.

His full-year projection for 2021 falls at the lower-end the government's revised 4- to 5-percentage-point growth target and the 9.6-percent decline in 2020.

Another “savior” of the economy, Villegas stressed, are overseas workers, who will be generous in November and December to ensure that their relatives may have a truly joyous Christmas.

He also cited the “very” generous politicians who will spend at the end of the year and early the following year to persuade Filipinos to vote for them in the 2022 national elections.

“So, those two will contribute to jumpstart the consumption, but definitely not in a long-term way. Any long term improvement in consumption will have to be postponed till the second semester of 2022,” the economist, however, underscored.

Despite the economy's still-slow recovery in 2021, he expects that it would rise by 5 percent in the second semester of 2022.

“It will only be in the second quarter of 2022 when we can aspire for a 6-to 7-percent growth. And beyond that, because of the strong fundamentals that we still have, that have not been erased nor scarred by the pandemic, we can actually start to grow in 2023 at 7 to 8 percent,” Villegas remarked.

In the long run, he believes the Philippines should capitalize on its strong fundamentals, such as the demographic dividend, or the country's young, growing, and English-speaking population; geographic dividend, or the country's location at the heart of Asia Pacific, the world's most dynamic economic region; and temporal dividend, or the country's timely transition from low to upper middle income status.

Villegas said the Philippines should continue to harness its abundant natural resources, particularly for tourism; enhance infrastructure; and stimulate quicker growth of places outside of the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, he added that the country must address long-term issues such as low agricultural productivity; barriers to doing business, particularly for foreign direct investors; low quality of basic education; technical skills shortages; high electricity rates; corruption and poor governance; and a high frequency of natural disasters.