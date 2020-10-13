PH sees 1,990 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 344,713

MANILA, Philippines — There are now a total of 344,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday 1,990 additional infections.

Most of the additional cases were from the National Capital Region (580 cases), Cavite (114), Rizal (105), Laguna (100), and Misamis Oriental (94).

Of the additional infections, 1,831 or 92% occurred within the last two weeks. The top regions with cases in the past 14 days were NCR (510 or 28%), Region 4A (436 or 24%), and Region 10 (158 or 9%).

The DOH also announced 327 more survivors, bringing the total recoveries to 293,383, while there were 40 new fatalities, taking the country’s total death count to 6,372.

Excluding recoveries and deaths, 44,958 are active cases, of which 84.2% have mild symptoms, 10.6% are asymptomatic, 1.7% are severe cases, and 3.4% are in critical condition.

Active cases are patients who are still infected with COVID-19 are staying in hospitals or are currently under quarantine.

There were 93 duplicate cases that were removed from the previous tally, including 85 tagged as recoveries.

“Moreover, 11 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” the DOH said.

