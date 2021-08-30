PH sets new record: 22,366 Covid cases in a day

The Philippines again logged a record single-day tally of Covid-19 cases – 22,366 – on Monday.

This is the highest since the pandemic began last year.

On Saturday, the country posted 19,441 cases.

With this number, the country could hit the two million mark this week with total infection reaching 1.976 million, nearly 149,000 active cases.

The Department of Health said that 98 percent of the active cases are either mild, moderate or asymptomatic.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Recoveries reached 1.794 million, with the addition of 16,864 newly recovered patients, while 222 were added to the death toll, for a total of 33,330 fatalities.

Hospital utilization remained high nationwide, with 74 percent of ICUs occupied, 72 percent in Metro Manila. Ward beds and isolation beds are 70 and 65 percent occupied.