PH shares advance for 4th straight day

Last minute foreign buying enabled the Philippine stock index to sustain its rebound for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 0.57 percent or 38.33 points to another day high of 6,718.51, while the broader All Shares climbed 0.56 percent or 23.22 points to close at 4,141.63.

Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Claire Alviar said the P725.08-million net foreign buying allowed the local bourse to extend its rally, going the opposite direction of neighboring markets.

The main index opened at 6,678.43 and fell to an intraday low of 6,615.24 before concluding at its high.

Alviar noted that investors booked gains in the earlier parts of trading amid the downward revision of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) of its economic growth target and the negative sentiment from US markets.

DBCC on Wednesday reduced its gross domestic product projection for the country this year to 4 to 5 percent from its previous 6 to 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 1.08 percent, 1.07 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively.



Most Asian indices followed Wall Street’s overnight drop.

A report from the Associated Press said, “the lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic’s impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.”

Tokyo was down 1.1 percent, Shanghai shed 0.57 percent, Hong Kong lost 2.42 percent, Seoul declined by 1.93 percent, Jakarta slumped by 2.34 percent, Singapore dropped 1.4 percent and Ho Chi Minh fell by 0.12 percent. Bangkok inched up by 0.03 percent.

Despite the local market’s climb, market participation remained weak as net market value turnover stood at P4.6 billion.

Most local sectors saw gains led by the conglomerates at 1.02 percent, while the mining and oil and financials indices dipped 1.82 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 1.3 billion shares valued at P5.28 billion.

Decliners edged winners at 95 to 88, while 46 securities were unchanged.