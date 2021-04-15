PH shares extend climb

The main index extended its gains on Thursday amid last-minute buying.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) inched up by 0.26 percent or 16.75 points to its intraday high of 6,539.96, while the wider All Shares gained 0.33 percent or 12.96 points to finish at 3,997.58.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said last-minute buying enabled the market to close at its high for the day.

He noted, however, that trading volumes remained low as sentiment was mainly cautious.

Mangun said several mining stocks jumped after the issuance of Executive Order 130, which allows the government to enter into new mining agreements with corporations and ends the ban imposed in 2012.

“The move is seen to spur economic growth and support projects and programs of the government,” Mangun explained.

The mining and oil sector surged by 5.38 percent, while the industrial and holding firms indices declined by 0.79 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said the local bourse was in the green after “US Fed’s Beige Book showed an uptick in growth and inflation in the US economy.”

Total volume turnover was at 4.3 billion shares valued at P5.42 billion.

Advancers slightly outpaced decliners, 103 to 100, while 46 securities were unchanged.