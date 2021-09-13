PH shares flat as investors await news

The local bourse opened the trading week flat as investors awaited for the new quarantine measures for the National Capital Region and the economic data releases abroad.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 0.03 percent or 2.37 points to 6,968.14, while the wider All Shares inched up by 0.05 percent or 2.07 points to close at 4,304.86 on Monday.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the main index was in the negative territory for most part of trading as investors remained cautious while waiting for the social restriction measures of the country’s capital region starting September 16.

The market opened at 6,960.98 and reached an intraday high of 6,973.08 and a day low of 6,937.25.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said investors are anticipating the release of some US economic data.

“Philippine shares traded quietly as investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation rate on Tuesday and the retail sales report on Thursday,” Limlingan said.

Limlingan noted that Asian markets also “traded anemically as the risk of a slower economic recovery from the pandemic amid elevated inflation saps sentiment.”



Tokyo was up 0.22 percent, Shanghai gained 0.33 percent, Seoul inched up by 0.07 percent, and Bangkok added 0.11 percent, while Hong Kong declined by 1.5 percent, Jakarta lost 0.11 percent, Singapore slipped by 0.79 percent and Ho Chi Minh dipped by 0.29 percent.

Onshore, trading was also sluggish as net value turnover ended at P4.52 billion, which is below the year-to-date average of P7.11 billion.

“This shows that many investors are staying out of the market due to the lingering uncertainties on the future of our social restriction measures and on the overall Covid-19 and economic situation of the country,” Tantiangco explained.

Foreign funds still exited as net outflow amounted to P164.38 million.

Only the services gained at 1.56 percent, while the property index led the decline of local sectors at 0.72 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.75 billion shares valued at P5 billion.

Losers outpaced winners at 119 to 76, while 49 securities were unchanged.