PH shares rebound after 2-day slump

THE local market ended in the positive territory on Tuesday, snapping its previous back-to-back declines.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 1.32 percent, or 87.15 points, to close at its day high of 6,678.82 while the broader All Shares added 0.83 percent, or 33.92 points, to finish at 4,144.88.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said investors took opportunities out of the market’s preceding two-day slump.

Tantiangco noted that the US markets’ overnight rally, following the US Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, improved market sentiment.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.61 percent, 0.85 percent and 1.55 percent, respectively.

Aniceto Pangan, Diversified Securities Inc. trader, likewise said the local bourse rebounded after two days on correction as sentiment improved.

“With most of the Asian markets on the upside, investors’ sentiment improved, thus [the] local market rebounded after two days on correction with OCTA [Research] confirming a downtrend transmission rate in the NCR area,” Pangan said, referring to the National Capital Region.



Neighboring Asian markets followed Wall Street’s rally and traded mostly in the green.

Tokyo was up 0.87 percent; Shanghai climbed 1.07 percent; Hong Kong soared by 2.46 percent; Seoul jumped 1.56 percent; Singapore gained 0.72 percent; and Bangkok improved by 0.67 percent while Jakarta lost 0.33 percent and Ho Chi Minh shed 0.01 percent.

Trading remained weak, however, despite the rebound of the main index as net value turnover stood at P5.32 billion, which is below the year-to-date average of P7.16 billion.

Foreign funds continued to flow in as the market recorded net foreign buying of P291.11 million on Tuesday.

All the local sectors ended with gains with the conglomerates leading the climb at 1.72 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.68 billion shares valued at P5.53 billion.

Advancers bested losers at 106 to 83 while 54 securities were unchanged.