PH shares to track Fed, BSP meets, Covid data

The local bourse would still take cues from developments in the global pandemic situation, along with the anticipation of the policy meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., sees the market trading with a downward bias this week, as mounting global economic worries amid the pandemic could weigh on the main index.

He added that the possible tapering of the monetary stimulus of the Federal Reserve soon might also dampen the sentiment.

“With this, investors are expected to watch out for next week’s FOMC meeting for clues on how the US’ monetary authority will proceed with their bond purchases,” Tantiangco explained.

Meanwhile, the local Covid-19 situation would also be monitored, according to Tantiangco, as continued elevated daily tally of cases could still affect economic prospects.

“[I]f our case counts will still be elevated, much worse, if new peaks are reached, then our Covid-19 situation may continue to cloud our economic prospects,” he noted.

The BSP’s policy meeting this week would also be anticipated by investors.



“While policy rates are expected to be left at current levels, investors may still watch out for the BSP’s inflation expectations to gain clues on whether consumer price pressures will still be a big problem for the economy moving forward,” Tantiangco explained.

For his part, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort likewise included the upcoming monetary policy-setting meeting of the country’s central bank as among major catalysts this trading week.

He also included the release of some major economic data like the budget deficit and balance of payments.

Ricafort also cited the pilot implementation of the new social restrictions in the National Capital Region from September 16 to 30 and the trend in the local pandemic situation, as well as the progress in the country’s Covid19 vaccination program, among others.

Chartwise, Tantiangco sees Philippine shares testing the 10-day exponential moving average and the 6,900-point level.

Last week, the bellwether Philippine Stoc k Exchange index (PSEi) lost 0.8 percent or 55.58 points to conclude at its intraday low of 6,912.85 on Friday.