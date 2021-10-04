PH stocks climb on better Covid figures

Philippine shares returned to green territory on Monday on the back of hopes in the country's improving pandemic situation and better manufacturing data.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index improved by 0.54 percent, or 37.29 points, to 6,960.89 while the broader All Shares added 0.5 percent, or 21.68 points, to finish at 4,348.19.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said the optimism was prompted by the “continuous improvement in the country's Covid-19 situation” as the daily tally of cases are on a downtrend.

The Philippines saw 13,273 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.59 million, but recoveries tallied reached 45,249.

Tantiangco added that sentiment also improved amid the expansion of the country's manufacturing industry last month.

The IHS Markit on Friday reported that the Philippines' manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 50.9 in September from 46.4 in August.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the local bourse rallied as “investors sought refuge from regions being sold down due to the Evergrande debacle.”

A report from The Associated Press on Monday said, “Global stocks have fallen… after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading.”

In turn, Hong Kong's market plunged 2.19 percent while Tokyo dropped by 1.13 percent.

Meanwhile, Jakarta gained 1.83 percent, Singapore climbed 1.28 percent, Bangkok rose 0.74 percent and Ho Chi Minh was up 0.35 percent.

Shanghai and Seoul were closed for their holidays.

Limlingan also noted that investors are anticipating the upcoming releases of some US economic data including trade balance, PMI, jobless claims and unemployment rate.

Despite the gains onshore, however, trading weakened as net value turnover stood at P5.61 billion, which is below both Friday's P6.27 billion and the year-to-date average of P7.16 billion.

Foreign funds likewise exited as the market saw net outflows of P336.54 million.

The mining and oil index headed the climb of local sectors after gaining 2.06 percent while the industrial sector was the sole decliner at 0.31 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 955.46 million shares valued at P5.89 billion.

Winners and losers were tied at 93 while 55 securities were unchanged.