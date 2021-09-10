PH stocks end week in the green

THE local bourse finished the trading week back in the green and further climbed up the 6,900 territory on Friday.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.67 percent, or 46.49 points, to its intraday high of 6,970.51 while the broader All Shares added 0.51 percent or 22 points to close at 4,302.79.

Christopher Mangun, AAA Equities head of research, said investors still held on to their positions despite several risk factors.

“The steady pace of inoculation and the decline in the fatality rate of Covid-19 may have drawn some optimism despite the deferral on the easing of restrictions and the spike in inflation,” Mangun explained.

He noted that the index is a few points away from the 7,000 key level, which serves as its “inflection point.”

“The market’s movement in the coming days will determine its trajectory in the medium to long term,” he said.

Mangun said stock valuations might continue higher if the local bourse manages to break above 7,000 in the coming sessions.



“Nonetheless, we advise investors to lighten positions as individual issues approach their respective resistance levels,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said investors concentrated on local shares as US equities continued their decline amid the release of new jobs data.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped anew overnight and lost 0.43 percent, 0.46 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Foreign funds still exited as net foreign selling amounted to P53.32 million.

Mining and oil led the local sectors after improving by 1.72 percent while the banks were the lone decliner at 0.14 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 864.83 million shares valued at P4.88 billion.

Winners bested losers at 100 to 90 while 54 securities were unchanged.