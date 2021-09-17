PH stocks fall back to negative territory

THE Philippine main equities index fell back in the red on Friday, a day after it recovered on risk-off sentiments amid the adjustments on the imposition of granular lockdowns in the country.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index was down 0.80 percent, or 55.58 points, to 6,912.85, while the wider All Shares index declined 0.64 percent, or 27.69 points, to 4,295.84.

“Philippine shares ended Friday lower as investors weighed mixed signals in the latest US economic data and a stock market pullback in China,” said Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales.

However, world shares were mostly higher on Friday as investors assessed a hodgepodge of economic data.

Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. US futures edged higher while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33 percent.

For the Philippine bourse, most of the sectoral indices also ended the week in the red, led by services, which slipped by 2.18 percent.

Likewise, mining and oil decreased by 1.69 percent; property, 1.17 percent; industrial, 0.73 percent; and holding firms, 0.38 percent.



Only the financial index improved on Friday after it rose by 0.69 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.81 billion shares valued at P15.22 billion.

Losers outpaced winners at 119 to 74 while 52 securities were unchanged.

WITH REPORT FROM AP