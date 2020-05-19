PH targets 1.5-2% of population for Covid-19 testing

THE Philippines is targeting a “global bechmark” of having from 1.5 to 2 percent of its almost 110 million population covered by the government’s expanded testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a virtual press briefing aired over state-run PTV4, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Philippines was even eyeing a higher target of 10 percent in the case of an epicenter.

“Unang-una, siguro po kasi mali yung ginagamit nating term na mass testing, ang tawag po dapat ay expanded targeted testing. Wala pong bansa sa buong mundo na tinetest ang lahat ng kanilang mamamayan (First of all, maybe because the use of the term mass testing is wrong. We should call it expanded targeted testing. There’s no country that tests all of its citizens),” Roque said.

“Ang susi sa testing ay work on benchmarks, ibig pong sabihin 1 to 2 percent of the population of the entire country or in the case of an epicenter, even higher, up to 10 percent. Yan po ang ninanais natin sa Metro Manila (The key in testing is to work on benchmarks or target 1 to 2 percent of the population of the entire country or in the case of an epicenter, even higher, up to 10 percent. That’s what we’re aiming for in Metro Manila),” he added.

The government drew flak online after Roque admitted that there was no program for mass testing yet due to limited resources, and it has to rely on the private sector to do so.

However, Roque on Tuesday clarified that the government’s expanded testing initiative would be aided by the private sector.

“From the very beginning, it has really been a public-private partnership as far as testing is concerned,” Roque said.

“Businesses know that the economy cannot reopen without a significant number of our population being subjected to testing,” he added.

As of May 15, Roque said the government has conducted 11,127 coronavirus tests daily from the usual 5,000 tests in May.

He said those who need to undergo testing were citizens with symptoms of the disease, those coming from abroad, all close contacts of said persons, and those who tested positive in rapid antibody tests.

The government has, so far, distributed 275,000 test kits to areas that do not yet have PCR laboratories, according to Roque.

“We plan to be able to reach the capacity of doing 30,000 tests a day [by the end of the month],” he said.

So far, the Philippines has tested 207,823 unique individuals— a measly 0.19 percent of the country’s total population of almost 110 million.

As of Monday, there are 12,718 Covid-19 cases nationwide, with 2,729 recoveries and a death toll of 831.