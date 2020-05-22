PH testing capacity now over 11K daily ‒ Galvez

THE Philippines now has the capacity to perform over 11,000 tests a day for screening the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the country moves closer to its goal of conducting 30,000 tests daily by the end of the month.

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government’s coronavirus response, said the testing facilities in the country could now conduct up to 11,500 Covid-19 tests per day.

Galvez said the increased testing capacity was due to 39 accredited laboratories, 21 of which were in Metro Manila, six in other areas in Luzon, seven in the Visayas and five in Mindanao.

“Ang pinalakas na kapasidad natin ay dahil sa pag-accredit natin ng tatlumpu’t-siyam (39) na mga laboratoryo sa buong bansa. Sinisikap pa po nating dagdagan ang bilang na ito (Our strengthened capacity is due to our accediting 39 more laboratories throughout the country. We are working towards adding to this number),” said Galvez during a virtual press briefing.

“Inaasahan po natin na mas lalo pa pong mapapalakas ang ating kapasidad sa pag-test ‘pag natapos ang proseso ng accreditation ng karagdagang isang daan at labing-siyam (119) na applicant pang mga laboratoryo sa buong bansa (We are hoping to further strengthen our testing capacity when the process of accrediting additional 119 laboratory applicants throughout the country is finished),” he added.

Malacañang earlier said the government does not have any program yet for mass testing as it does not have enough resources. It said it was up for the private sector to conduct the mass tests.

The government is only aiming to test 1.5 to 2 percent of the nearly 110-million strong population as no other country has ever tested 100 percent of its population for the coronavirus.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health’s Covid-19 tracker, 207,823 persons have been tested; 16,822 have turned out positive; 171,202, negative; 103, equivocal; and 489, invalid.