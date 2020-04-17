PH to have fair weather but rains possible in Luzon, Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country would enjoy a fair weather on Saturday but isolated rains and thunderstorms are possible in Luzon and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

Weather specialists at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) explained on Friday that despite the occasional rains, they have not monitored any weather disturbance or any low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

These thunderstorms may last from five to 30 minutes, to sometimes almost an hour.

“Mainit at maalinsangang panahon pa rin ang dulot nitong easterlies na nakaka-apekto sa ating bansa lalong-lalo na ho sa silangang bahagi. Maaliwalas naman ang papawirin sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at ng Katimugang Luzon,” weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said.

(The easterlies may continue to bring hot and humid weather in the country especially in the eastern side of the country. Skies would be fair in large parts of Visayas and Southern Luzon.)

“Samantala, ilang areas dito sa Northern at Central Luzon ay nakakaranas ho ng mga pulo-pulong pag-kidlat, pagkulog, gayon din sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao,” she added.

(Meanwhile, areas here in Northern and Central Luzon would experience occasional thunderstorms, including some areas in Mindanao.)

The chance of rain showers in Metro Manila remains low, as temperatures in the capital region range from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, while temperatures around 26 to 33 degrees Celsius may be experienced in Puerto Princesa and Legazpi.

Meanwhile, hot weather may be experienced in Tuguegarao, Cebu City, Zamboanga, and Davao City with highs of at least 34 degrees Celsius, while rains may occur in Cagayan de Oro.

No gale warning has been raised as sea condition all over the nation will be slight to moderate. This means that fisherfolk with small sea craft can set sail.

