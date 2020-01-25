PH to have ‘most advanced’ steel mill in Asia

SAN SIMON, Pampanga —- A steel manufacturer here has contracted Italian steelmaker Danieli Group to construct a fully automated and environmentally safe, high-speed rolling mill that would produce quality rebars.

Real Steel Corp. and Danieli signed the development contract on Friday (Jan. 24). Alessandro Menocci, Danieli chief executive officer, said the plant would be operational by 2022.

San Simon Mayor Abundio Punsalan Jr. said RSC would be a model for using clean technology in the industry. The town hosts six steel companies, which produce 60 percent of the rebars sold in the country, he said.

The mill will be the fastest in Asia and will use innovative solutions to reduce pollution, according to Federico Rocchetti, vice president of Danieli Morgardshammar, which makes long product rolling mills.

“Green steel is made. There shall be no reheating furnace. It shall use an induction heater and there’s no need for natural gas so there would be no emission,” Rocchetti explained.

Danieli has constructed 550 rolling mills around the world. It employs 10,000 people in its companies in Italy, Germany, Sweden, Austria, France, The Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, and Japan./lzb

