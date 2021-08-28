PH to hit 20,000 Covid-19 cases in single day-OCTA

THE count of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines is expected to hit 20,000 in a single day this week despite a decrease in reproduction number, the independent OCTA Research Group said on Saturday.

Dr. Guido David, the group’s senior research fellow, said the country has not yet reached its so-called “peak”, or the highest number of infections per day, which has increased outside the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila).

“Even though we are fairly confident that we will see the slowing down or downward trend in Metro Manila by the first or second week of September, sa ibang regions, it may not be peaking yet, and baka tumataas pa (in other regions, it may not be peaking yet and it may increase even further),” David told The Manila Times in a telephone interview.

He notes that Cavite and Laguna have reported their highest case numbers on Friday, while Davao City is experiencing a second surge of infections of 460 cases, their second highest since June.

David added that while there is a possibility that the 20,000 cases could go higher, it will not breach 25,000.

“What we are expecting [is] that after we have 20,000 or 21,000, baka magpe-peak na tayo (we might peak) and then it will gradually decrease but this is not a guarantee, kasi iba iba yung trends sa Philippines eh (because the trends in the Philippines are different),” David said.