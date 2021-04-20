PH to hold clinical trial on ivermectin

THE government will hold clinical trials on the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible cure for the coronavirus disease 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced.

The FDA said that a “well-designed” study of ivermectin will help the agency determine its effectiveness against Covid-19.

During the “Talk to the People” address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night, Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Fortunato Dela Pena said Dr. Aileen Wang of the Philippine General Hospital will head the trial that is expected to take a minimum of six months.

FDA Director-General Rolando Enrique Domingo said that the agency will wait for the results to see if it does work against the virus as against the current standard of care for the disease.

“It will be very useful lalo na kung gagawin

itong (especially if it is a) very-well designed na study ng (study of) DoST-PCHRD [Philippine Council for Health Research and Development], that will be very helpful in the future,” Domingo said.

Domingo added that the clinical trial will not affect the issuance of the agency of a compassionate special permit to two hospitals allowing them to use ivermectin on their patients.

“As long as they understand what the drug is and possible effects that it will have,” Domingo added.