PH to test 2% of population

The Philippines aims to test 1.5 to 2 percent of its almost 110 million population under its expanded testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Tricycle drivers observed physical distancing during the local government of Mandaluyong City COVID-19 ‘Rapid’ testing to seven thousands drivers of the city on Monday, before drivers allowed on the streets. “Drivers who will be reactive in the test will undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in compliance with the protocols of the Department of Health (DOH),” Photo by RUY L. MARTINEZ

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Philippines was working on a “global benchmark,” which is set to test 1 to 2 percent of the entire population, or higher than that in the epicenter.

“Siguro po kasi mali ‘yung ginagamit nating term na ‘mass testing;’ ang tawag po dapat ay ‘expanded targeted testing.’ Wala pong bansa sa buong mundo na tinetest ang lahat ng kanilang mamamayan (Perhaps we used the term ‘mass testing’ incorrectly. We should call it ‘expanded targeted testing.’ There’s no country that tests all of its citizens),” Roque said.

“Ang susi sa testing ay work on benchmarks. Ibig pong sabihin, 1 to 2 percent of the population of the entire country or in the case of an epicenter, even higher, up to 10 percent. ‘Yan po ang ninanais natin sa Metro Manila (The key in testing is to work on benchmarks or target 1 to 2 percent of the population of the entire country or in the case of an epicenter, even higher, up to 10 percent. That’s what we’re aiming for in Metro Manila),” he added.

The government drew flak online after Roque admitted that there was no program for mass testing yet because resources were limited.

But he clarified that the government’s expanded testing initiative would be aided by the private sector.

“From the very beginning, it has really been a public-private partnership as far as testing is concerned,” Roque said.

“Businesses know that the economy cannot reopen without a significant number of our population being subjected to testing,” he added.

As of May 15, Roque said the government had conducted 11,127 coronavirus tests daily from the usual 5,000 tests in earlier May.

He said those who needed to undergo testing were citizens with symptoms of the disease, those coming from abroad, all close contacts of said persons, and those who tested positive in rapid antibody tests.

The government has so far distributed 275,000 test kits to areas that do not yet have PCR — polymerase chain reaction — laboratories.

“We plan to be able to reach the capacity of doing 30,000 tests a day [by the end of the month],” he said.

So far, the Philippines has tested 207,823 individuals — a measly 0.19 percent of the country’s total population of almost 110 million.

As of Tuesday, the country had 12,942 cases, up by 224 cases from Monday’s tally of 12,718.

The Department of Health said there were 114 new recoveries and six deaths, bringing the toll to 837.

With reports from John Eric Mendoza