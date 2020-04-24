“PH tour of 98 degrees postponed”

The Philippine tour of the American pop quartet 98 degrees has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its concert organizer Big Hit Events said.

98 degrees was supposed to hold shows in Davao, Manila, and Cebu on May 16, 21, and 23.

In a statement, Big Hits Events said that the “global pandemic has caused the postponement of most group events worldwide through the remainder of 2020 following the guidance of government agencies regarding public events as a precaution to protect everyone.”

“The health and safety of all fans, our artists, suppliers, venue and production personnel will always be our highest priority. Big Hit Events, Artist Management and all 3 Philippine venues are currently working together relentlessly to secure new dates. Rest assured, an announcement will be made on the rescheduled 98 Degrees Philippine Tour dates as soon as possible,” it added.

Nonetheless, Big Hit Events assured ticketholders that all purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.

The ’90s boy band, composed of Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre, is known for their hits as “Invisible Man,” “I Do,” and “Because of You.”

Several concerts and other live events in the country have been either cancelled or postponed as Philippine government officials prohibited mass gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, April 23, the Philippines has logged 6,981 COVID-19 cases, including 722 recoveries and 462 deaths.