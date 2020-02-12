PH troops have high morale despite VFA scrapping, says AFP chief

MANILA, Philippines — The morale of the country’s armed forces remains high despite the Philippines’ decision to scrap the Visiting ForcesAgreement (VFA) with the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are all high morale. Sino ang hindi may (Who does not have) high morale with the love and care of the President,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, General Felimon Santos, said in an interview at the Senate on Wednesday.

“Dinoble ang sweldo mo, tapos lagi kang ina-appreciate ng President in all engagement. Nadidinig n’yo naman siguro. Sino pa ba ang magagalit dyan? Wala siguro.”

FEATURED STORIES

(Your pay was doubled, and then the President always appreciates you in all engagement. Maybe you also hear that. So who’s going to get angry with that? Maybe no one.)

While some might have expressed their personal views on the VFA scrapping, Santos reiterated that it has not affected the morale of the armed forces.

“Sinong sundalo ngayon ang low morale? Pakitanong nga isa-isa. Wala siguro,” he stressed.

(Can you find a soldier now with low morale? Can you ask them one by one. Maybe no one.)

Hence, the country’s top military official believes there is no longer a need to conduct loyalty check within the organization.

“We are loyal ever since,” Santos said.

The AFP chief said he was not dismayed by the abrogation of VFA as it would make the Philippines “more eager to build up our capability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the Philippine government formally sent to the US the notice of termination of the VFA.

READ: Duterte stands firm against VFA

The decision was triggered by the US’ cancellation of the visa of President Rodrigo Duterte’s former top cop and now Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Edited by KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ