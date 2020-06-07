PH virus cases nears 22K mark

THE Philippines now has 21,895 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health said on Sunday.

It reported 555 new cases, 378 of which were “fresh”, while 177 were “late cases.”

Fresh cases refer to test results validated by the epidemiology bureau in the last three days while late cases are those those whose results came out four days ago and beyond.

The total number of recoveries is 4,530 after 89 new recoveries were reported.

There were also nine new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,003.

Worldwide, 6.9 million people have been infected with the virus, while the global death count now stands at 399,000.