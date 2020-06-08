PH virus cases rise to 22,474

The Philippines reported 579 new Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases on Monday, for a total of 22,474, the Department of Health said.

Of the 579 new cases, 331 were “fresh” or those patients whose test results were released within the last three days while 248 cases were “late”.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the are late cases because laboratories were unable to submit their daily line lists on time.

“To make sure that close to real time reporting is achieved, the department continues to provide laboratories with technical assistance in the rollout of COVID KAYA application to expedite the process of reporting in the laboratories,” she said.

COVID KAYA is an application that automates Covid-19 case data collection by frontliners.

The country also had 102 new recoveries, putting the total number of recovered patients to 4,637, while eight new deaths were reported, driving the death toll to 1,011.