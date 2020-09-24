PH virus tally nears 300,000

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported an additional 2,180 COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 296,755.

Of the new cases submitted by 122 of the 131 accredited laboratories, Metro Manila accounted for most of the new cases at 802, followed by Laguna (292), Batangas (152), Cavite (144), and Negros Occidental (87).

The DOH reported that 36 more patients succumbed to the severe respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 5,127 while 580 more recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 231,928.

The country now has 59,700 active cases, of which 86.6 percent are mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.9 percent critical.

Majority of the new cases, or 1,825, fell ill between Sept. 11 and Sept. 24.

Of the newly reported fatalities, 23 died this month, seven in August, two each in July and June, and one each in May and April. Fifteen of the fatalities were from Metro Manila, seven each from Western Visayas and Central Visayas, two from Calabarzon, and one each from Ilocos, Central Luzon, Zamboanga, Soccsksargen, and among overseas workers.

The DOH also reported that as of Sept. 23, about 48 percent of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied, while 24 percent of mechanical ventilators were in use.

The country’s 131 certified laboratories also tested 3,295,537 individuals, the DOH added.

