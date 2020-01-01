PH women empowerment: What the last polls show

(First of two parts)

When Pasig City Councilor Boy Raymundo died halfway into his term in 2014, a vacancy opened that no one wanted to fill: the chairmanship of the antidrug abuse committee.

It was years before President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs took the campaign to an unprecedentedly brutal level, but even then, the prospect of taking on drug dealers in a city notorious for its “shabu tiangge”—flea market for crystal meth—was political dynamite.

The chairmanship remained vacant. Two years later, Corie Raymundo was elected to the seat her late husband had occupied, becoming the only woman on the 12-member city council.

She was also, it turned out, the only councilor willing to head the antidrug committee.

Raymundo moved quickly to grow the number of drug-cleared villages, but also injected antidrug efforts with “soft aspects”—policies that place primacy on people’s needs—drawing on her experience in supervising an after-school program for teenage drug dependents.

“Nobody would take care of it,” Raymundo said of the antidrug committee. So she did.

This is just one example, according to lawmakers and analysts, of the ways that women have enriched debate, influenced decision making, and vastly expanded the scope of legislation in city councils—not just in traditional women’s issues but in everything from security to trade policy.

But while a majority of the electorate in the 2019 midterm polls was female, women made up only 27 percent of all Metro Manila councilors sworn in last June. And until 2022, none of the capital’s 17 local governments will have a council that achieves parity among the sexes.

Glass ceiling

Valenzuela City, at a middling 42 percent, comes the closest. The cities of Pasig and Marikina and the municipality of Pateros have only one female councilor. Las Piñas City has none, despite being run by a female mayor.

“The thinking that politics is a man’s world is still there,” said Councilor Mayen Juico of Quezon City, where 14 of 36 councilors are women. “We have yet to break the glass ceiling.”

The annual Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) released in December shows that the crisis is national in scope. The Philippines is still No. 1 in Asia in attaining gender equality, but its overall rank slipped eight places—from eighth in 2018 to 16th in 2019.

Among four categories measured, the Philippines again got its lowest mark in political empowerment with 0.353 out of 1. Not only is this just slightly higher than the country’s score of 0.269 when the report first debuted in 2006, it was actually a decline from last year’s 0.416.

“The political empowerment gap has widened considerably over the past two years,” the WEF said. Female representation in the Cabinet fell from a quarter in 2017 to just 10 percent last year. Women make up 28 percent of Congress—closely mirroring the 27 percent in Metro Manila councils.

The WEF findings indicate that the Philippines has yet to close over 60 percent of its gender gap in politics, where gains among women have typically been limited to those from wealthy, well-connected clans.

Even the country’s two former female heads of state, Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, were “introduced” to the electorate by their husband and father, respectively, pointed out Maria Ela Atienza, chair of the University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Political Science.

Their unconventional paths to the presidency—both were ushered in by revolutions against unpopular predecessors—masked the hostile terrain and deep-seated biases that still plague women with an eye on public office, Atienza said.

Land mines

According to Nathalie Africa-Verceles, head of the UP Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, the whole political process, from deciding whether to seek office to running a campaign and, finally, winning, is akin to navigating a minefield.

“At every point of the way, there’s always a stumbling block women have to overcome,” she said.

One of the most glaring explanations for the dearth of female representation is that so few seek public office in the first place. Filipino women face a 20-percent gap in economic opportunity with men, and in a country where money governs elections, this makes mounting a campaign a daunting task.

“Inevitably, you’re going to face a competitor who [has] resources,” Verceles said. “Which brings us to the question of which women have resources.”

Those without a war chest could theoretically rely on the coffers of political parties, but no major party here has made parity between male and female candidates a priority. Without this kind of deliberate effort, built-in barriers will continue to filter out women, keeping the status quo intact.

Risa Hontiveros, one of only seven women in the Senate, told the Inquirer that she had filed Senate Bill No. 1696 to address this matter. The proposed legislation calls for an “equitable gender distribution of the candidates of political parties.”

It proposes that at least 30 percent of party leadership be open to women—an assurance that a woman will always be in the room when high-stakes decisions are made.

Atienza also proposed a “zipper formula” that could require party list groups to alternate nominees between the sexes.

But even women with institutional support grapple with a potent cocktail of gender stereotypes, cultural norms and societal expectations that form a kind of Great Wall they must overcome before even thinking of breaking the glass ceiling.

“[People] think women are not appropriate to be leaders because they’re seen as weak, emotional, indecisive, irrational—all these attributes that are seen as natural to women and that we know are not,” Verceles said.

(To be concluded)

